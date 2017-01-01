-
Burns Night 2017: plan your own party
Burns Night, the annual celebration of the life of Scotland’s national bard, Robert Burns is just around the corner. Here is all you need to know to throw the finest of Scottish parties.
-
5 of the best… Afternoon Teas in London
To celebrate Afternoon Tea Week, which takes place from 8-14 August this year, we’ve picked the finest treats London has to offer.
-
5 places to celebrate Britain’s literary heroes
From the Brontë sisters to Beatrix Potter, a visit to Britain is a great opportunity to explore the home life of the brilliant authors we all love.
-
10 Tudors who shaped modern Britain
The Tudor age was a tumultuous period of history that did much to shape modern Britain as we know it. Here Melita Thomas, of the Tudor Times, selects the 10 most influential men and woman of that era.
-
Top 10 things to do in London in 2017
Plan the perfect holiday to Britain’s capital with our recommendations for some of the highlights of London’s cultural life in 2017.
Latest Articles
Burns Night 2017: plan your own party
Burns Night, the annual celebration of the life of Scotland’s national bard, Robert Burns is just around the corner. Here is all you need to know to throw the finest of Scottish parties.
5 of the best… Afternoon Teas in London
We’ve picked the finest treats London has to offer.
Read More »
5 places to celebrate Britain’s literary heroes
From the Brontë sisters to Beatrix Potter, a visit to Britain is a great opportunity to explore the home life of the brilliant authors we all love.
10 Tudors who shaped modern Britain
The Tudor age was a tumultuous period of history that did much to shape modern Britain as we know it. Here Melita Thomas, of the Tudor Times, selects the 10 most influential men and woman of that era.
Top 10 things to do in London in 2017
Plan the perfect holiday to the capital with our recommendations for some of the highlights of London’s cultural life this year.
London 2017 Guide: the must-read guide is out now
The London 2017 Guide brings you behind-the-scenes tours of iconic buildings, plus the top things to see and do in the city, including the best places to eat, drink and sleep. Don’t leave home without it.
January: Tudor of the Month – Bess of Hardwick
With Tudor Times we profile a different figure every month. Here, Melita Thomas looks at Elizabethan entrepreneur Bess of Hardwick, one the era’s most formidable women.
Photos of Britain
Send us your best photos of Britain and we will publish our favourites online and in the magazine. Submit your photo »