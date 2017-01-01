-
Chatsworth: Dress like a Duchess
A new exhibition at Chatsworth House celebrates the style and fashion of some of its most glamorous residents, while also revealing one or two secrets and scandals of its former duchesses.
Discover CS Lewis’s Narnia in Northern Ireland
Together, the magical landscapes of County Antrim and County Down inspired one of the most fantastical worlds in English literature: Narnia
Edinburgh Castle
The most besieged place in Britain, Scotland’s biggest attraction still stands proud above its capital city 900 years after its inception
Six stunning British islands
Britain is an island nation surrounded by over a thousand other islands. Here we bring you our pick of the 6 most fascinating British islands
5 of the best… afternoon teas in London
We’ve picked the finest treats London has to offer if you’re in the mood for a classic English afternoon tea
English country hotels: 5 of the best
Become Lord or Lady of the manor for the weekend with a stay at one of these quintessential English country hotels.
Burns Night 2017: plan your own party
Burns Night, the annual celebration of the life of Scotland’s national bard, Robert Burns is just around the corner. Here is all you need to know to throw the finest of Scottish parties.
5 places to celebrate Britain’s literary heroes
From the Brontë sisters to Beatrix Potter, a visit to Britain is a great opportunity to explore the home life of the brilliant authors we all love.
