How and where to celebrate the new year

From festive fireworks to pagan parades, Steve Pill explores five of the best British ways to see in the new year in 2017.

BRITAIN’s TV and film locations 2016 – part 2

We’ve been treated to yet more wonderful film and TV in the second part of 2016, and many more beautiful British places acted as lovely locations. Read More »

The legend of King Arthur and Camelot

The story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table endures, but who was Arthur and why does his legend live on?

10 things you didn’t know about Arthur Conan Doyle

With the mega-hit TV show Sherlock returning to our screens on New Year’s Day, discover 10 things you didn’t know about character’s creator Arthur Conan Doyle.

10 top places to take tea

To mark International Tea Day today, we’ve rounded 10 great places to savour a cup of tea, from grand hotels to quirky tea shops.

The Victorian origins of Christmas traditions

Why do we send cards, eat turkey and decorate a tree at Christmas? Here’s our run down of how and why we celebrate the festive season the way we do.

5 of the best: British Christmas gifts

Christmas is coming so it’s time for us to round up some beautiful British gifts ideas to inspire you this festive season.

City Guide: Canterbury

A significant settlement since the Roman times and the home of the Church of England, historic Canterbury is the jewel in Kent’s crown.

King Arthur’s Cornwall: Tintagel and beyond

In the new issue, we explore the mythical landscape of Cornwall’s north coast and the legends of King Arthur at Tintagel. Here’s a pretty pictorial taste of what’s in store…

Writers in British hotels: Kipling at Brown’s

In the new issue, we tour the historic hotels our finest writers have made their home while they pen their tales. Here’s a taste of Jungle Book author Rudyard Kipling’s love for London’s beautiful Brown’s.

Don’t miss the new issue of BRITAIN magazine

Our new issue is OUT NOW. We explore the mythical landscape of Cornwall’s coast and the outstanding beauty of the North Wessex Downs, stop off in historic Canterbury, get a taste of Britain’s regional delicacies and much more… 

Great British grub: 6 of the best regional delicacies

Britain is as diverse as it is beautiful and none more so than with its vast – and sometimes eccentric – array of regional delicacies. Here, we pick out 6 of the best.

Cultural capital: Explore London’s Southbank

For the best culture in the capital, London’s Southbank still reigns supreme. Sally Coffey takes in the sights and sounds. 

