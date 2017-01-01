Latest Articles

Savoy, London, Afternoon Tea

5 of the best… Afternoon Teas in London

We’ve picked the finest treats London has to offer.

Hill Top, Cumbria, Beatrix Potter

5 places to celebrate Britain’s literary heroes

From the Brontë sisters to Beatrix Potter, a visit to Britain is a great opportunity to explore the home life of the brilliant authors we all love.

Henry VIII, Tudors

10 Tudors who shaped modern Britain

The Tudor age was a tumultuous period of history that did much to shape modern Britain as we know it. Here Melita Thomas, of the Tudor Times, selects the 10 most influential men and woman of that era.

TUDOR-TIMES-BANNER-2.2.16-B

Royal Albert Hall, South Kensington, London, Open House London

Top 10 things to do in London in 2017

Plan the perfect holiday to the capital with our recommendations for some of the highlights of London’s cultural life this year.

Buckingham Palace Credit: VisitBritain/Britain on View

London 2017 Guide: the must-read guide is out now

The London 2017 Guide brings you behind-the-scenes tours of iconic buildings, plus the top things to see and do in the city, including the best places to eat, drink and sleep. Don’t leave home without it.

Bess of Hardwick

January: Tudor of the Month – Bess of Hardwick

With Tudor Times we profile a different figure every month. Here, Melita Thomas looks at Elizabethan entrepreneur Bess of Hardwick, one the era’s most formidable women.

TUDOR-TIMES-BANNER-2.2.16-B

Emanuel, Princess Diana

Discover Princess Diana’s style at Kensington Palace

A fabulous exhibition of fashion icon Princess Diana’s stunning outfits explores her public style at her former home, Kensington Palace.

Photos of Britain

Isle of Skye

BRITAIN’s TV and film locations 2016 – part 2

We’ve been treated to yet more wonderful film and TV in the second part of 2016, and many more beautiful British places acted as lovely locations. Read More »

webKing-Arthur

The legend of King Arthur and Camelot

The story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table endures, but who was Arthur and why does his legend live on?

Arthur-Conan-Doyle-Tour-1

10 things you didn’t know about Arthur Conan Doyle

With the mega-hit TV show Sherlock returning to our screens on New Year’s Day, discover 10 things you didn’t know about character’s creator Arthur Conan Doyle.

Bettys-Cafe-and-tea-rooms-harrogate

10 top places to take tea

To mark International Tea Day today, we’ve rounded 10 great places to savour a cup of tea, from grand hotels to quirky tea shops.

Victorian Christmas

The Victorian origins of Christmas traditions

Why do we send cards, eat turkey and decorate a tree at Christmas? Here’s our run down of how and why we celebrate the festive season the way we do.

London

How and where to celebrate the new year

From festive fireworks to pagan parades, Steve Pill explores five of the best British ways to see in the new year in 2017.

