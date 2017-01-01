Latest Articles

Dunluce Castlem County Antrim, Northern Ireland, CS Leiws, Narnia, Cair Paravel

Discover CS Lewis’s Narnia in Northern Ireland

Together, the magical landscapes of County Antrim and County Down inspired one of the most fantastical worlds in English literature: Narnia

Early evening over Edinburgh Castle, Scotland

Edinburgh Castle

The most besieged place in Britain, Scotland’s biggest attraction still stands proud above its capital city 900 years after its inception

Isle of Skye, Scottish Highlands, Inner Hebrides, Portree Harbour

Six stunning British islands

Britain is an island nation surrounded by over a thousand other islands. Here we bring you our pick of the 6 most fascinating British islands

Savoy, London, Afternoon Tea

5 of the best… afternoon teas in London

We’ve picked the finest treats London has to offer if you’re in the mood for a classic English afternoon tea

Gravetye Manor, West Sussex, English country hotel, manor house

English country hotels: 5 of the best

Become Lord or Lady of the manor for the weekend with a stay at one of these quintessential English country hotels.

The traditional Burns Night dish of haggis. Credit: Visit Britain

Burns Night 2017: plan your own party

Burns Night, the annual celebration of the life of Scotland’s national bard, Robert Burns is just around the corner. Here is all you need to know to throw the finest of Scottish parties.

Hill Top, Cumbria, Beatrix Potter

5 places to celebrate Britain’s literary heroes

From the Brontë sisters to Beatrix Potter, a visit to Britain is a great opportunity to explore the home life of the brilliant authors we all love.

Photos of Britain

Henry VIII, Tudors

10 Tudors who shaped modern Britain

The Tudor age was a tumultuous period of history that did much to shape modern Britain as we know it. Here Melita Thomas, of the Tudor Times, selects the 10 most influential men and woman of that era.

Royal Albert Hall, South Kensington, London, Open House London

Top 10 things to do in London in 2017

Plan the perfect holiday to the capital with our recommendations for some of the highlights of London’s cultural life this year.

Buckingham Palace Credit: VisitBritain/Britain on View

London 2017 Guide: the must-read guide is out now

The London 2017 Guide brings you behind-the-scenes tours of iconic buildings, plus the top things to see and do in the city, including the best places to eat, drink and sleep. Don’t leave home without it.

Bess of Hardwick

January: Tudor of the Month – Bess of Hardwick

With Tudor Times we profile a different figure every month. Here, Melita Thomas looks at Elizabethan entrepreneur Bess of Hardwick, one the era’s most formidable women.

Emanuel, Princess Diana

Discover Princess Diana’s style at Kensington Palace

A fabulous exhibition of fashion icon Princess Diana’s stunning outfits explores her public style at her former home, Kensington Palace.

Isle of Skye

BRITAIN’s TV and film locations 2016 – part 2

We’ve been treated to yet more wonderful film and TV in the second part of 2016, and many more beautiful British places acted as lovely locations. Read More »